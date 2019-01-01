NEWS Aaron Paul drops $300,000 on 40th birthday party Newsdesk Share with :







Aaron Paul reportedly spent a staggering $300,000 (£246,000) to celebrate his 40th birthday on a star-studded vacation in the Dominican Republic.



The screen star spared no expense to mark his big day, and flew family members and his closest friends out to stay with him at the Ani Private Resorts Dominican Republic. Among his celebrity pals was Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston and his The Path co-star Michelle Monaghan, who celebrated the occasion with a sweet post on her Instagram page.



Sharing a gallery of snaps from the luxury vacation, Michelle wrote: "This past week I had the privilege of celebrating one of my favourite humans on Earth, @aaronpaul, in one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been, @aniprivateresorts in the gorgeous Dominican Republic.



"Words cannot express how memorable it will forever be. We laughed, cried and danced like our lives depended on it. Happy 40th brother – I’m so profoundly grateful to have you, @laurenpaul8 and all you other misfits (you know who you are) as lifelong friends, teammates and confidantes. My heart is feeling so incredibly full thanks to you all."

Aaron and his group spent 12 nights in the all-inclusive luxury property, at a cost of $25,000 (£20,500) per night - meaning the actor was left $300,000 short by the end of the holiday. Refreshments including Aaron and Bryan's recently launched Dos Hombres Mezcal were enjoyed by the guests, as well as lavish feasts of local food.



Lauren Paul, who shares daughter Story with the actor, shared a picture with a lengthy caption as a tribute to her other half, listing all his best qualities and concluding: "Happy birthday best friend, soul mate, lover. I feel so lucky to live life alongside each other, pinky finger holding forever."