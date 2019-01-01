Emily Blunt replaces Holliday Grainger in Wild Mountain Thyme

Emily Blunt has replaced Holliday Grainger in the lead role opposite Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme.

The romantic drama follows lovers Anthony and Rosemary, played by Dornan and Blunt, whose families are caught up in a feud over a patch of land that separates their two farms in Ireland.

Oscar winner Christopher Walken will play Dornan’s father, who threatens to bequeath the family farm to his son’s American cousin, who will be played by another new addition to the cast, Mad Men's Jon Hamm.

Irish actress Dearbhla Molloy will play Blunt’s mother, who desperately tries to unite the two families, according to Deadline.

Wild Mountain Thyme is an adaptation of John Patrick Shanley's Broadway play Outside Mullingar, and will also be directed by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

It was announced back in May that Grainger would be playing Rosemary, and details over her exit from the project – which will begin shooting at the end of September – have not yet been disclosed.

Blunt has recently wrapped filming A Quiet Place: Part II, which is the follow-up to her husband John Krasinski's horror movie. She'll next be seen opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s live-action interpretation of the popular theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, which will hit cinemas in July 2020.

Meanwhile, Hamm is appearing in four hotly-anticipated films over the next 12 months, including astronaut thriller Lucy in the Sky opposite Natalie Portman, Clint Eastwood‘s The Ballad of Richard Jewell, and Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Tom Cruise's 1980s classic which will be released next year.