Charlize Theron leads Peter Lindbergh tributes following shock death

Charlize Theron led tributes to Peter Lindbergh after his death, calling the famed fashion photographer "one of the best human beings I have ever met".

The German photographer and film director, known for his portraits and cinematic images, passed away on Tuesday aged 74, with a spokesperson for his family announcing the sad news on his Instagram page on Wednesday morning. A cause of death has yet to be released.

After news of his passing broke, hordes of celebrities rushed to pay tribute to the veteran, with Charlize among the first to honour the photographer.

The actress, who became close friends with Lindbergh after working with him on the Dior J'Adore Eau Lumiere fragrance campaign in 2016, shared a picture of the pair on the set of the campaign, alongside a touching tribute.

"My heart is broken," Charlize began. "Peter Lindbergh was a genius and an absolute master of his craft. Beyond that, what made him truly one of a kind was his consistent kindness, warmth, and incredible sense of humour. One of the best human beings I have ever met. I will never forget you my friend."

One of Lindbergh's last big jobs saw him helm the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, titled Forces for Change, which was guest-edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and featured influential women such as Adut Akech, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, and Salma Hayek.

Sharing his tribute to Lindbergh, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said: "Peter Lindbergh was both a visionary photographer and a dear friend. His ability to see real beauty in people, and the world, was ceaseless, and will live on through the images he created. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, worked with him or loved one of his pictures."

Other models who worked with Lindbergh over the years also posted their own tributes, with Linda Evangelista writing, "Heartbroken. R.I.P. my Peet," and Lara Stone commenting, "Oh how much I'll miss you, I'm heartbroken. Rest in peace dear Peter."