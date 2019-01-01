Nicole Kidman 'definitely exploring' possibility of Big Little Lies season three

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are "definitely exploring" the possibility of bringing back Big Little Lies for a third season.

Nicole, 52, appears as Celeste Wright in the star-studded series, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, which recently concluded its second season.

Despite Liane only having written one book about the goings on in Monterey, the response to the first season, which also starred Reese, led to bosses coming up with a concept for a follow-up series and even getting Meryl Streep on board.

Now that the second season has concluded, fans are already clamouring for more, and Nicole and Reese, who also act as executive producers on the show, are discussing the potential of another outing.

Speaking on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday night, Nicole told British TV show Lorraine: "Reese and I just spoke literally two days ago and we were going ‘Yeah…’ I mean we were both saying it’s one of the best experiences we’ve ever had. It’s definitely not right now, but we’re definitely exploring it."

Nicole was awarded with the coveted Actress of the Year prize at Tuesday's ceremony, and told the audience she's proud to be the proof that older actresses can enjoy success in Hollywood.

"I am seeking out roles that are very complicated and diverse and being allowed to play them, being given the financing, being given the opportunities, is really, really special," she smiled. "So to be acknowledged for them is even better because it creates more opportunities not just for me but for the generations to come."

Nicole added: "To be able to produce and say at this stage of my life it's not over, the future is bright for me too, is also really exciting."