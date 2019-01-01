Jennifer Aniston feels 'incredible' since turning 50

Jennifer Aniston is embracing her fifties and has admitted she feels "incredible" for it.

The Friends star appears on the cover of the October issue of InStyle. Speaking to the publication, the actress - who celebrated the milestone birthday back in February - confessed she doesn't understand why people are so bothered by the age.

"Fifty was the first time I thought, 'Well, that number.' I don't know what it is because I don't feel any different," she shared, adding, "Things aren't shutting down in any way. I feel physically incredible."

She went on to reflect on the "weird" feeling when people tell her "you look amazing for your age" when she reveals how old she is, adding: "I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage."

Although Jennifer is happy to embrace ageing, there's one thing she's definitely not looking forward to.

"I'm not gonna lie - I don't want grey hair," she insisted.