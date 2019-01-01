Charlie Sheen entirely sober after more than 18 months

Charlie Sheen has managed to stick to sobriety and has not had a drink in more than 18 months.

The former Two and a Half Men star has struggled for several years with drug and alcohol addiction, but told U.S. comedian Jay Leno he has marked a new milestone in his battle to stay clean.

In a clip of the funnyman's new motoring show, Jay Leno's Garage, released to People magazine, Charlie, 54, explains that "about a year-and-a-half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change."

After the Hot Shots star confirmed he has not touched alcohol since, Jay added: "Well, this is the new Charlie Sheen we're seeing. You look good!"

Discussing his past headline making troubles, and his lower key attempt to stay sober, the actor said: "You know, it didn't require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops. It didn't require anything super dramatic and crazy and front-page news."

Since he became a star in the 1980s, Charlie has regularly been in the news for his bad behaviour, antics which came to a head when he was fired from sitcom Two and a Half Men in 2011 and followed his dismissal with several public meltdowns. He later confessed he had been diagnosed with the HIV virus in 2015 and pledged to turn his life around.

Speaking to People in January, the father-of-five said: "I really focus on my health, my family and work will come next. I'm excited to be excited again."