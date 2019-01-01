Dwayne Johnson praises daughter Jasmine following wedding day flower girl duties

Dwayne Johnson couldn't be more proud of his daughter Jasmine, after the three-year-old served as flower girl at his Hawaii wedding.

The 47-year-old actor tied the knot with partner Lauren Hashian, 34, last month.

And taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he gushed over the tot for taking the role so seriously.

"Wedding day flower girl is a big responsibility and one that Jazzy took very serious," he shared, alongside an action shot of the pair rehearsing. "In the few minutes before the ceremony we took to practice, I quickly realised she was determined to not gently lay the flowers, but rather intensely throw the flowers with ruthless aggression - and a wicked smile.

"Hell. Yeah. That's my daughter!"

In a second post, the Hobbs & Shaw actor detailed the "cool & critical (and beautiful)" moment Jasmine tripped and spilled some of her flowers, and confessed he was "proud of my lil' girl's instincts" as she scooped them up and got on with the job at hand.

"In her excitement & joy of being flower girl, Jazzy took a spill while walking down the aisle and all the petals fell outta the basket," he recalled. "She didn't cry, and without hesitation she started picking them up and putting them back in the basket... And after I helped her her get back on her feet, 30min later I gave the biggest, sugariest piece of wedding cake - cos that's what loving and responsible fathers do."

Johnson shares Jasmine and 16-month-old Tiana with Lauren. He is also father to 18-year-old Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.