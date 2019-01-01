Patricia Arquette fighting dental bill that will hurt low income families

Patricia Arquette has joined the fight against a California bill that will cut off dental care for millions of low income families.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the Boyhood star has written to California State Assembly member Evan Low opposing his new bill requiring residents to obtain an X-ray before being prescribed braces or other devices to help realign teeth.

"It alienates and puts at risk individuals who live in rural areas and don’t have access to dental x-rays, as well as those who cannot afford x-rays, are pregnant, or have undergone chemotherapy," the Oscar winner wrote.

She added, "It would also subject those with mild teeth movement to unnecessary radiation," and noted the Assemblymember's amendment is "not grounded in any clinical or empirical evidence".

Arquette has spoken out on a number of issues including sexual harassment, newly-enacted American abortion laws, and equal pay for women, and she told Interview magazine last month (Aug19), she plans to keep fighting for causes she believes in.

"This friend of mine who’s a businessperson was saying to me yesterday, 'It’s not a great idea to be political.' And I said, 'I understand that argument, but you have to call out what is not appropriate, or it becomes normalized.'

"A bunch of actors came out and said, 'Hey, Georgia, these abortion bans are wrong', and they got a bunch of crap," she continued. "And now these corporations are saying it’s not acceptable. Sometimes you have to be willing to take a chance. Other people will follow."