Richard Madden & Taron Egerton win big at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Rocketman co-stars Richard Madden and Taron Egerton were among the big winners at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London on Tuesday night (03Sep19).

Game Of Thrones star Madden, 33, was presented with the Most Stylish Man of the Year prize by singer Rita Ora, while Egerton landed the Actor of the Year honour from Sir Elton John's longtime songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Egerton portrayed the rocker in Rocketman.

Rapper Stormzy was also a winner at the Tate Modern gallery, picking up the Solo Artist of the Year trophy for a second year.

Andrew Scott was awarded the prize for Standout Performance of the Year by his Fleabag creator and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, while the Actress of the Year gong was handed to Nicole Kidman by Elle Fanning.

Other winners included The 1975 (Band of the Year); Sir Ian McKellen (Legend of the Year); Kylie Minogue (Icon of the Year); revered crime author James Ellroy (Writer of the Year); Chinese activist Ai Weiwei (Artist of the Year), and David Beckham, who collected the Editor's Special Award from GQ’s Dylan Jones.

Punk icon Iggy Pop was also recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.