Lily-Rose Depp: 'I work twice as hard due to who my father is'

Lily-Rose Depp works doubly hard as an actress as she wants to avoid living in her father Johnny's shadow.

The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of the Pirates of the Caribbean star and French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis, has been famous from birth due to who her dad is. However, she wants to carve out her own career as an actress, and stars alongside Timothee Chalamet in David Michod's new historical epic The King.

She has insisted that her choice of career is not a case of nepotism, and claimed she works harder than other stars to prove she hasn't bagged roles because of her connection to Johnny.

"A lot of people think I'm only acting because of my dad," Lily-Rose told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "I think because of that it makes me want to work twice as hard to prove to everyone that I'm not just doing this because it's easy to do."

The actress is rumoured to be dating co-star Timothee, who plays her onscreen husband, England's King Henry V, in the film, and they appeared on the red carpet together at The King's premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday.

Although its stars also include Robert Pattinson and Joel Edgerton, The King has received mixed reviews following its debut, with some comparing it unfavourably to the William Shakespeare plays on which it is based.