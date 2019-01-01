Kevin Spacey performs La Bamba in Spain

Another puzzling video of Kevin Spacey has surfaced as the embattled actor continues to fight sexual assault allegations.

The Oscar winner has been largely out of the spotlight and out of work since he was fired from Netflix political drama House of Cards and edited out of Ridley Scott's movie All the Money in the World, but he has popped up in two odd viral videos - one while preparing for a Christmas party and the second, last month, in Rome, Italy, as he read poetry to a crowd of bemused locals.

And now footage of The Usual Suspects star performing Richie Havens' hit La Bamba in Seville, Spain has hit the Internet.

The bizarre video of the 60 year old was released by bosses at local station ABCdeSevilla, and shows the actor playing the guitar and singing alongside a university band.

One of the sexual misconduct charges against Spacey was dropped by a Massachusetts prosecutor in July (19) after the actor's accuser, William Little, declined to testify at a pre-trial hearing after claiming the American Beauty star groped him when he was an 18-year-old busboy in a Nantucket bar back in 2016.

Spacey still faces allegations he assaulted an unidentified masseuse at a private home in California, and six allegations of sexual assault in the U.K. between 1996 and 2013.