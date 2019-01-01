Scarlett Johansson: 'I believe Woody Allen'

Scarlett Johansson is refusing to turn her back on filmmaker pal Woody Allen, insisting she's convinced he didn't molest his daughter.

A host of the director's former leading ladies, including Greta Gerwig, Freida Pinto, Ellen Page, Rebecca Hall and Mira Sorvino, have refused to work with him again following claims made by his estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, and supported by her brother Ronan and their mum Mia, Woody's ex-partner, but Scarlett has joined the growing list of his supporters.

In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, the actress reveals she has had tough conversations with her friends and she feels sure he didn't do the things he's accused of doing.

"I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime" she tells the publication. "I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him."

Her Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem have also supported Allen, as have Alec Baldwin and Gina Gershon, who stars in his latest film, Rifkin's Festival. She insists getting to work with the moviemaker is "a dream come true".

Woody has been investigated over the molestation allegations, but he has never been charged with a crime and has always maintained his innocence.

Dylan Farrow went public with her side of the story in 2014, and she has used the ongoing #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns against sexual misconduct to call on her father's Hollywood collaborators to turn their backs on him.