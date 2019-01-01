Jennifer Lopez found Hustlers stripper scenes 'liberating and empowering'

Jennifer Lopez was terrified about performing in her Hustlers costumes for the first time - but found the experience "liberating and empowering"

The Love Don't Cost A Thing hitmaker stars in the upcoming movie as Ramona, a veteran stripper who sets up an initiative to scam wealthy men when the sex industry bottoms out during the financial crisis of the late 2000s. And speaking to ES Magazine, the 50-year-old admitted she was nervous about her wardrobe for the role, because it was more exposed than her skimpy stage costumes.

“I’m used to being on stage in sexy costumes, but I have three layers of tights and fishnets and a bodysuit,” she laughed. “It was a brand new feeling to come out practically naked, in front of all those men - 300 extras hooting and hollering - and dance for money.

"There’s something liberating and empowering about it, but you’re really out there, physically, emotionally and psychologically.”

Jennifer also opened up about her enduring career in show business, and claimed exotic dancers have to possess the same qualities - “ambition for sure, and also toughness."

"This business is not for the faint-hearted — it eats people up," the On The Floor star added. "To survive in it for as many years as I have, you’ve got to have a tough skin.”

Hustlers, which also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo, is set to hit cinemas next month (Sep19).