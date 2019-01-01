Christian Navarro auditioning for Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake

Actor Christian Navarro has added his name to the list of hopefuls dreaming of landing the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

Previously, Harry Styles was in talks to play human prince Eric opposite Halle Bailey as mermaid Ariel in Rob Marshall's upcoming live-action reboot of the 1989 animated Disney classic, however, a representative for the One Direction singer later confirmed he had passed on the role.

But now it appears 13 Reasons Why star Navarro is keen for the opportunity to dive into the project and has made a direct appeal to star in the movie.

The 28-year-old recently retweeted a post about Styles's exit, adding: "Well... I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince... no ones called but Season 3 (of 13 Reasons Why) drops next week and (I) think it's one hell of an audition (sic)."

And it seems Disney bosses were impressed with Navarro's direct approach to land an audition and got the ball rolling.

"@disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call," he tweeted. "They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let's make some history... Let me know! @DisneyStudios."

Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to play the villainous Ursula, with Javier Bardem in the running for King Triton. Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay have been attached to play Scuttle and Flounder, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shazam! star Asher Angel has also revealed he is auditioning for the role of Prince Eric, telling reporters at Entertainment Tonight, "I went in for it. It means so much to me. I started off doing musical theatre."