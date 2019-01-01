Reese Witherspoon cried for three days after losing dream role

Reese Witherspoon was once so upset after losing out on a role, she cried "ugly tears" for three days.

The 43-year-old shared the emotional story in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, telling her millions of followers that despite all the success she's had, there are still roles she wishes she could have played.

"When I first started as an actor, I went on an audition for a part that I wanted more than ANYTHING," she wrote. "This was an incredible movie with a huge male movie star as the lead. I had three callbacks, then a screen test and one day my agent called and said, 'You didn't get the part, the lead actor liked working with the other actress more.'

"Oh boy, did I cry. Ugly tears. For 3 whole days."

The Legally Blonde star also revealed casting agents frequently shot her down for parts she was desperate to get.

"Over the years, I lost as many parts as I got," the actress added. "I was always considered TOO something. Too short. Too feisty. Too energetic. I once got told I seemed too smart to play a young female character. I'm not gonna lie, sometimes all the rejection would hurt my feelings, I would take it personally. I definitely cried in the shower a lot in my twenties."

But the Oscar winner's low points have made her tougher and stronger.

"What I didn't know then was: rejection teaches you perseverance and how to get tough," she shared. "And you also learn... not every path is right for you."