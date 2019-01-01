Jeremy Renner shuts down app after extreme trolling

Jeremy Renner has been forced to shut down his app after being targeted by trolls.

The Avengers star launched his Jeremy Renner Official app around two years ago, giving his fans the opportunity to share their love of him with one another by posting stories, sharing photos and even purchasing Superstars - the currency used in the app. The more Superstars a fan has, the more likely it is that Jeremy would either see and/or respond to their post.

However, the star posted a message on the app on Wednesday explaining that misuse of the platform by trolls pretending to be him and sharing offensive messages has forced him to make the tough decision to shut it down.

"Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app, to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days,” he wrote. "What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone.

“My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared on the app, a genuine THANK YOU and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook."