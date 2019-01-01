Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 million to help migrant children

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have donated $2 million (£1.6 million) to help protect the rights of migrant children.

The married couple made the generous donation to two different organisations - the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund (LDF) and the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights - both of which "defend the rights and best interests of immigrant children".

"We're blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and the Young Center's commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity," the couple said in a statement. "Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we've realised we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world.

"History's being written right now. We're grateful to give back to organisations who give voice to so many."

Following their donation, LDF president Sherrilyn Ifill said the group was "thrilled" to receive such a "generous gift", and added of Blake and Ryan: "They are among an increasing circle of artists and everyday people who recognise that each of us must play a role in protecting and strengthening our democracy, and who understand that racial justice is central to the integrity of our nation."

Meanwhile, Maria Woltjen, the executive director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, stated: "Their donation will help ensure that the most vulnerable immigrant children — who are in detention facing deportation — will have an advocate to protect their rights and their best interests. Children are escaping rampant violence and persecution to seek safe haven in the U.S. The Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children, created with this gift, is needed now more than ever. We are so moved by Blake and Ryan’s kindness and their generosity."

Both Blake and Ryan, who are expecting their third child together, have become known for their philanthropy over the years, and often send generous donations to causes close to their hearts.