Ben Wheatley set to direct Tomb Raider sequel starring Alicia Vikander

Ben Wheatley is set to direct the sequel to Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider movie.

According to editors at Deadline, the acclaimed British director, who previously helmed Kill List and Free Fire, has been tapped by MGM bosses to take charge of the follow-up to filmmaker Roar Uthaug's 2018 hit, which is slated to hit theatres in March 2021.

The production, which features Vikander as explorer Laura Croft, will be produced by Graham King from a script by Amy Jump.

No plot details have been released as yet, and while the last Tomb Raider movie was heavily inspired by the story from the PlayStation game's reboot in 2013, it is thought that the sequel will feature elements of the 2015 game Rise of The Tomb Raider.

The popular computer game features Croft on a mission in wintery Siberia to find treasure and battle evil organisation, Trinity.

Wheatley, who has also helmed several episodes of Doctor Who, is currently working on his take on Daphne Du Maurier's Rebecca, starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, for Netflix.

Last year, Vikander said she loved playing the video game heroine so much she wants to portray her in more movies.

"If we have an audience that want more, of course, it would be fun to revisit the character," she told the Press Association.

And The Danish Girl star, who took over from Angelina Jolie to play Croft, worked out for months to achieve her impressive physique.

"We wanted this Lara to be more realistic," the 30-year-old shared. "We wanted to make sure all the things she does physically could actually happen. I'm quite petite so I looked at female athletes and stunt girls that I worked with and I was like, 'I need to get that physique.'"