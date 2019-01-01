Rooney Mara joins cast of Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley

Rooney Mara is reuniting with her Carol co-star Cate Blanchett in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star is set to join the Australian actress and Bradley Cooper in the second movie adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name.

The A Star Is Born actor, who was drafted in to replace Leonardo DiCaprio earlier this year, will portray con artist Stanton 'Stan' Carlisle. Carlisle will team up with Blanchett's psychiatrist character to trick people into giving them money.

According to editors at Deadline, Mara will play Molly, Carlisle's love interest. He meets her early on at a circus, with the pair later taking their act to Chicago.

Mara's casting means the movie will be a reunion for her and Blanchett, who co-starred in Todd Haynes's 2015 lesbian romance drama Carol, which earned them both Oscar nominations.

Nightmare Alley marks the Mexican filmmaker's first directorial effort since The Shape of Water, which was named Best Picture at the 2018 Oscars.

However, he has been busy producing horrors Antlers and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark as well as Robert Zemeckis's adaptation of Roald Dahl classic The Witches. Del Toro is also developing his passion project, a stop-motion animation film about Pinocchio. He wrote the script for Nightmare Alley with Kim Morgan, with the narrative to be based on the novel rather than 1947 film, and production is due to begin later this year.

Most recently, the Oscar-winning director told Collider that his version will be R-rated and have "no supernatural elements", unlike most of his films. He added it will be "the first chance I have to do a real underbelly-of-society type of movie".