Jussie Smollett wants Chicago officials' lawsuit tossed

Jussie Smollett's lawyers are seeking to have lawsuit filed by Chicago officials, demanding he pay for allegedly faking a hate crime, tossed.

The Empire actor was indicted on 16 counts after it was alleged he had staged a hate attack on himself for publicity, and he was later charged by police with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report. However, he walked free from custody on 26 March after all charges against him were dropped.

Chicago officials have since filed a complaint requesting he pay the $130,000 (£100,000) they claim it cost to investigate a crime they allege he staged himself.

Smollett has denied faking the attack, and earlier this week, filed a motion asking for the city's lawsuit to be thrown out of court.

According to Billboard magazine, the filing claims that the star should not be held liable for costs, as while he did file a police report, he cannot be held responsible for the amount of time and money Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers spent on the investigation.

"Filing of a police report, in and of itself, does not necessitate a sprawling investigation nor does it, as a practical matter, usually result in an investigation as extensive as the one the CPD chose to undertake in this case," the filing reads.

In August, Smollett denied falsifying the attack, claiming via a spokesperson, that police documents corroborated his version of events.

City officials say GPS data, video and other evidence prove Smollett paid the men to fake a hate crime.

A special prosecutor is investigating the decision to drop charges against the actor.