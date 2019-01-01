Kevin Hart slammed for 'ignorant' comments on Lil Nas X's sexuality

Kevin Hart has been slammed for questioning why Lil Nas X felt apprehensive about coming out as gay.

Kevin and Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill, both appeared on Tuesday's episode of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted, where the Old Town Road hitmaker was asked how he felt about publicly coming out earlier this summer.

But before the rapper could answer, Kevin interrupted: "He said he was gay, so what?"

The 20-year-old then explained that he was taught to "hate that s**t," referring to homosexuality, when growing up, prompting the funnyman, 40, to question: "Hate what? Why?"

"Come on now. If you really from the hood, you know," Nas replied.

Viewers didn't take kindly to Kevin's comments, taking aim at the star and questioning why the rapper was forced to appear on the show alongside the comic, who was famously ditched as the host of this year's Oscars for past homophobic tweets.

"Kevin Hart's rage and bitterness about anything to do with gay people is so jarring," Vox writer Jenee Desmond Harris tweeted, adding his comments were, "not okay."

Kevin is currently recovering from back surgery after he was involved in a terrifying car crash in California on Sunday morning.