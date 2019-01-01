Katy Perry tricks Orlando Bloom with 'unconvincing' impersonation of herself

Katy Perry has tricked her fiance Orlando Bloom by calling into Britain's BBC Radio One during his interview on the station.

The star sat down to promote his new Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row on Wednesday. And it was during a segment where fans called in to deliver their best celebrity impressions that the Dark Horse hitmaker fooled her beau.

The singer introduced herself as Gemma and gave her best Katy Perry impersonation, singing her 2008 hit I Kissed a Girl - but Orlando was less than impressed.

"Gemma, that was great," he said after the brief rendition. "Really well done. Not convinced, but hard for me because I do live with that voice."

Katy's guise soon fell after her partner's criticism, however, as she made her true identity known.

"Hi, baby," she said. "Honey, I thought you knew me better. Do you think we should really be going down this long road if you can't even tell my own voice?"

Taken by surprise, The Lord of the Rings actor laughed off the gaffe, responding: "That was so good, babe, because you know what you did? You sort of did the English version of you, which you do so well."

The pair got engaged back in February, when the actor asked the singer to marry him during a helicopter flight.