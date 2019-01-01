NEWS Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards fall out over child support Newsdesk Share with :







Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Denise Richards are at war again over alleged child support payments.



The former Bond girl, who is now a reality TV star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, claims Sheen owes her almost $500,000 (£406,000) and she's planning to take him to court to get paid.



According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Denise has asked a judge to force Charlie to pay what he allegedly owes her in back child support for their daughters, Lola and Sam.



"He has squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in (TV comedy) Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children," the papers read.



"During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016 he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use."



Sheen isn't taking his ex-wife's new lawsuit lying down, insisting he'll be victorious if the case gets to court.



"D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction my day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail," he writes in a statement.



Meanwhile, in her legal filing, Richards claims she needs Sheen's cash because her monthly bills amount to double what she makes as an actress.



Last month (Aug19), she claimed Charlie wanted to "bleed her dry" with costly legal bills during their divorce proceedings in 2005 and 2006.



During an appearance on the Daddy Issues podcast, she revealed she had to shoot reality show Denise Richards: It’s Complicated to stay on top of mounting legal woes: "I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband. He said he wanted to bleed me dry, and he did. Those legal fees add up quite fast."