Kevin Hart's $7 million court battle delayed after car crash

A $7 million (£5.7 million) lawsuit against comedian Kevin Hart has been stalled to allow him to recover from a car crash.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star was forced to undergo back surgery after he sustained significant injuries in the accident near Calabasas, California on Sunday morning (01Sep19), and as a result he has been granted a request to delay his court battle with Stand Up Digital bosses.

According to legal filings obtained by The Blast, a judge has granted Hart's motion to postpone proceedings, and the trial, which was set to begin next week (09Sep19), will now have to wait.

Stand Up Digital bosses have not objected to the delay and have agreed to update the courts on the status of the case on 1 October.

The lawsuit was filed against the star by company executives after he sealed a deal with his business partner Wayne Brown on a failed game project called Gold Ambush, in which he would appear.

Stand Up Digital officials claim he ruined the success of the product, in which they invested $1.25 million (£1 million), a month before its scheduled launch in September, 2017 when he was caught up in a cheating scandal.

Hart insisted he was a victim of blackmail and extortion.