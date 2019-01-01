Gigi Hadid takes new boyfriend to grandmother's funeral

Gigi Hadid appears to have confirmed her romance with reality TV star Tyler Cameron by taking him to her grandmother's funeral.

The 26-year-old former The Bachelorette star was spotted at the family gathering in The Netherlands on Wednesday (04Sep19), as Gigi, her siblings Bella and Anwar, and their mum Yolanda said farewell to Ans van den Herik.

Anwar's girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa, was also reportedly part of the family's support system at the funeral.

Tyler was the doting boyfriend at the sad affair, walking with his arm around 24-year-old Gigi's shoulder and holding her close as she paid her respects to her beloved grandmother.

Gigi shared a photo of herself, Bella and their cousins placing their hands on their grandmother's casket on social media and added the caption: "We love you Oma."

She also took to Instagram to post photos of her late grandma, adding: "OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother. She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma."

Gigi, who previously dated Zayn Malik, has reportedly been dating Tyler for weeks after his turn on the latest season of The Bachelorette ended.