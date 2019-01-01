Crazy Rich Asians co-writer quits sequel due to pay disparity

Adele Lim has pulled out of the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians sequel after finding out her male co-writer was being paid a higher salary.

Peter Chiarelli, who also co-wrote the first movie with Lim, was reportedly set to be paid a “significantly higher" fee for the follow-up than Lim, who shared in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter: “Being evaluated that way can’t help but make you feel that is how they view my contributions.

“Pete has been nothing but incredibly gracious, but what I make shouldn’t be dependent on the generosity of the white-guy writer. If I couldn’t get pay equity after CRA, I can’t imagine what it would be like for anyone else, given that the standard for how much you’re worth is having established quotes from previous movies, which women of colour would never have been (hired for).

"There’s no realistic way to achieve true equity that way.”

Sources told the publication Chiarelli stood to make between $800,000 (£645,000) and $1 million (£810,000) for the job, while Lim was offered in the region of $110,000 (£90,000). And the writer, who was born in Malaysia, added that women and people of colour are often regarded as “soy sauce” in the film industry - implying they're hired specifically to add culturally relevant details to a screenplay.

“There’s too much responsibility and too much precedent from the first movie that the last thing I want to do is just hit a date and release the movie," she continued, reflecting on the cultural significance of the movie. "There’s still too much work to do. Our focus isn’t on the timeline, it’s on getting the story right."

Crazy Rich Asians was released last year and became the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade. A release date has yet to be set for the sequel.