Sarah Hyland: 'The Bachelorette boyfriends are the best'

Gigi Hadid will find a deeper love with her reality TV star boyfriend, according to Sarah Hyland, who recently became engaged to her The Bachelorette beau.

Both Hyland's fiance Wells Adams and Gigi's new man Tyler Cameron shot to fame as contestants on the U.S. dating show, and the Modern Family star insists the programme helps those looking for love really focus on what's important.

"I’ve never met Tyler, so I don’t know what kind of man he is, but from what I’ve seen on TV, he seems like a really lovely young man," the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

"What I noticed with Wells when we first started talking, when we were texting all the time and even when we started dating in person, everything seemed to move really fast and I would make the joke a lot of, 'I’m so glad that he did The Bachelorette because it’s almost like relationship boot camp'.

"It makes you open up faster, makes you more vulnerable to where you get to the really heavy s**t. Whereas normally that would take you, like, six months to get into, then once you get to that point you’re like, 'Oh f**k, this isn’t working anymore and it’s a waste of six months'."

Sarah and Wells confirmed they were dating in 2017 and they got engaged in July. The model has yet to confirm her relationship with Tyler, but he reportedly supported her at her grandmother's funeral in The Netherlands on Wednesday.