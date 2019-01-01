NEWS Chris Hemsworth desperately searching for missing dog Newsdesk Share with :







Chris Hemsworth is desperately searching for his dog, after the family pet went missing on Wednesday.



Family and friends of the star and his wife Elsa Pataky issued desperate pleas for the safe return of their beloved dog, Sunny, after the pup went missing in Byron Bay, Australia after being zapped by an electric fence.



Tracey Sparkes, a friend of Elsa's, shared a post on the Byron Bay Community Board page on Facebook, writing: "Update: Sunny is still missing, now approaching her second night lost."



"She ran off after getting a zap from electric fencing," the post continued. "She is a large cream Groodle (a Golden Retriever and a Poodle mix), very friendly. Her hair is quite a bit longer than in the photo. Please call if you see her."



A missing dog poster was also shared on Instagram by Chris' personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, featuring a selection of photos of the pooch and details about her disappearance.



The Thor star and Elsa live in the Byron Bay area with their three children - daughter, India Rose, seven, and five-year-old twin sons, Tristan and Sasha.