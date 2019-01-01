Orlando Bloom jokes about infamous naked paddleboarding snaps

Orlando Bloom has credited an "optical illusion" for making his manhood look bigger in the now infamous pictures of him paddleboarding naked alongside fiancee Katy Perry.

The 42-year-old actor caused a storm worldwide after snaps emerged of him baring all back in 2016 while on vacation with Katy in Sardinia. However, in a wide-ranging interview with Howard Stern, Orlando addressed the images, and insisted his manhood were made to look bigger thanks to the angle of the camera.

"It is really not that big," Orlando said. "Things are expanded on cameras with a big optical lens. It is an optical illusion."

The Carnival Row star also recalled the moment his publicist called to tell him the press had got their hands on the pictures, which were initially published with a black box over his nether regions.

"The publicist called to say, 'That is not the worst of it. First of all there were pictures with a block over it'. And you make some jokes like, 'Have you got a black box big enough to cover it'," he laughed. "And then you suddenly realise somebody is going to uncover the black box because they are going to be paid enough. It’s a triple whammy – photos, black box then no black box."