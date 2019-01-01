Harry Styles turned down Prince Eric role to focus on new music

Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric in the live-action The Little Mermaid so he could focus on making new music.

It was announced earlier this month that the singer, 25, had turn down the opportunity to star opposite Halle Bailey as mermaid Ariel's human love interest Eric in Rob Marshall's remake of the 1989 animated classic.

And in a new interview with The Face magazine, he revealed that a possible role for him "was discussed" but never confirmed, leaving him free to pursue his solo music career instead.

"I want to put music out and focus on that for a while," Harry explained. "But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

Confirming that he had declined to star as Prince Eric, his representative recently released a statement which read: "While he was a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer."

At the time, fans of the former One Direction singer had speculated he had turned down the role to concentrate on making his second album, or to even reunite with his bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Dunkirk star also opened up about losing out to Austin Butler for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie, and insisted he wasn't bitter about not getting the part.

"I feel like if I'm not the right person for the thing, then it's best for both of us that I don't do it, you know?" he shared. "(Elvis) was such an icon for me growing up. There was something almost sacred about him, almost like I didn't want to touch him."