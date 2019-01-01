Justin Timberlake lands lead role in Fisher Stevens's new indie drama

Justin Timberlake has landed the lead role in director Fisher Stevens's new indie drama Palmer.

The 38-year-old singer will play a former college football phenomenon who is released from prison and returns to his hometown in an attempt to get his life back on track. Conflicted by memories from his past, he finds himself in charge of a young boy who has been abandoned by his mother.

Announcing the news on Thursday, producers John Penotti and Charlie Corwin said, "Justin and Fisher bring a resonant perspective to this emotional story. It is both timely and ultimately a hopeful, entertaining story about the resilience and power of human kindness."

Charles B. Wessler, who worked on the Oscar-winning Green Book, will also produce alongside Penotti and Corwin.

The script for Palmer was on the 2016 Black List, which is an annual list of unproduced Hollywood scripts.

Production is expected to start later this year, marking Timberlake's first live-action film since Woody Allen's 2017 drama Wonder Wheel.

The pop superstar kicked off his acting career with a role in 2005's Edison alongside Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey, and went on to star in Black Snake Moan, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits, Trouble with the Curve, and Inside Llewyn Davis.

His won critical acclaim for playing Napster co-founder Sean Parker in David Fincher's The Social Network in 2010.

Next, Timberlake will be reprising his role as Branch in the Trolls sequel, Trolls World Tour, alongside Anna Kendrick.

Director Stevens won an Oscar as a producer on the 2010 documentary The Cove, and previously directed the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced documentary Before the Flood, as well as the HBO documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.