Robert Downey, Jr.'s Instagram hacked

Robert Downey, Jr.'s Instagram account has been hacked in an apparent attempt to scam fans.

The Iron Man star revealed his other social media account had been compromised on Twitter on Friday, after a series of suspicious posts appeared claiming fans could obtain free gifts by handing over personal information.

"I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted," the actor tweeted, before referencing a line his character Tony Stark's daughter delivers in Avengers: Endgame, as he added: "Thank you all. I love you 3000."

The offending posts – which suggested fans could also claim free PlayStation game consoles, iPhone XS devices, Amazon gift cards and Tesla Model X vehicles – were deleted after several hours, and his Instagram now appears to have returned to normal.

Downey, Jr. has yet to reveal if his own personal details, photographs, and private messages were compromised by the hack.