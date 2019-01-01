Kendall Jenner keen to play matchmaker for Brad Pitt and Rihanna

Kendall Jenner thinks Brad Pitt and Rihanna would make the perfect couple - and is keen to set up a date for the pair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made the revelation during a game of Pour It Out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where she revealed she'd love to see the duo together.

"I feel like they're so gorgeous," she gushed, before detailing an embarrassing encounter with the Fight Club star at Kanye West's Sunday Service gospel gathering.

The supermodel shared that Pitt had attended the weekly event "a couple times", but this was the first time she had been there too.

"I literally just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and it was so good and he just like gets better with age... and I'm like, 'I gotta go,'" she recalled.

When Fallon asked if she left because she didn't want to meet him, she insisted: "No, isn't there a saying don't meet your superhero whatever...

"I don't know, I just love him so much, I'm just gonna leave it at that. I get nervous."