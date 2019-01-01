Zooey Deschanel and film producer husband split

Zooey Deschanel has called it quits on her second marriage.

The 39-year-old actress has split from film producer Jacob Pechenik, her husband of four years.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," a statement from the couple reads. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The couple became engaged in early 2015, and wed that summer.

They share two children - Elsie, four, and two-year-old Charlie.

Zooey was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.