Jason Sudeikis never met Jim Hoffman before filming new comedy Driven

Jason Sudeikis never had the chance to meet with FBI informant Jim Hoffman before playing him in new comedy Driven.

The movie follows the story of John DeLorean, played by Lee Pace, who attempts to save his troubled DeLorean Motor Company in the 1980s by teaming up with Hoffman, a former criminal-turned-FBI informant who lured him into a cocaine trafficking ring.

Sudeikis revealed in an interview with Collider that he didn't do much research into his character, as there wasn't any information about the elusive ex-con.

"I didn’t do much, in regards to research, as far as, how do I sound like this guy? What does he look like? What does he walk like? Because no one knew, it wasn’t important to the story, in my opinion," the 43-year-old shared. "For me, it was about what was going on inside this guy’s mind, body, and soul versus his vocal chords and his face. So, I insinuated and referred a lot, but that’s a little bit of what the story was doing, anyway."

Despite knowing very little about Hoffman, Sudeikis was immediately drawn to playing him in a comedic way.

"For me, I don’t personally make too much of a distinction between comedy and drama because, even in comedy, it’s real to me. Jim Hoffman puts himself in so many pickles, professionally and personally, that I find it inherently comedic for someone to be a good bad liar, or a bad good liar," he quipped.

"Jim Hoffman used his gift of gab and his charm for a higher purpose – the war on drugs. It was fun."

And while his co-star Pace was unable to meet DeLorean as he passed away in 2005, the Horrible Bosses star confessed he doesn't even know if the elusive Hoffman is alive or dead.

"Whether he’s alive, or whether he’s dead, I don’t know. I have no inside scoop for you. He hasn’t slid into my DMs (direct messages), at any time. I don’t even know how to access my DMs," he joked.