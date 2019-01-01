Jeremy Renner launches online store two days after shutting down personal access app

Jeremy Renner has launched a new online store to showcase items he uses on hikes and camping trips.

The Avengers star joins the likes of Jessica Alba and Meek Mill, who have also teamed up with Amazon bosses to highlight products they love, so fans can own them too.

"Living in mountains at elevation, with no traffic, clean air, clean water, and being surrounded by the oldest living things on the planet is nothing short of majestic," Renner says, announcing his new store initiative with a photo of himself seeking out nature's wonders through a pair of binoculars.

Items on his curated list include an air purifier and rechargeable earbuds.

News of his latest venture comes days after Renner shut down his personal app after it was targeted by trolls.

The Jeremy Renner Official app offered his fans the opportunity to share stories and photos with one another in the hope of getting a personal response from the movie star.

Renner posted a message on the app on Wednesday explaining that misuse of the platform by trolls pretending to be him and sharing offensive messages had forced him to shut it down.

"Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs this app, to shut it down immediately... What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone."