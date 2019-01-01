Sean Connery 'lucky to be alive' after riding out Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Sean Connery is recovering after riding out Hurricane Dorian at his home in the Bahamas.

The movie legend opted not to evacuate from his mansion in Lyford Cay on New Providence as the monster storm battered the islands and now admits he and his wife Micheline Roquebrune are lucky to be alive.

"We are both fine," the 89-year-old star told the Daily Mail. "We were lucky compared to many others and the damage here was not great. We had been prepared for the storm, everything was ready in advance - we weren’t taking any chances and knew what to do."

The former James Bond actor, who celebrated his 89th birthday on the island on Sunday, has hurricane-experienced staff working at his luxury home who would have helped him make preparations for the storm, the newspaper reported.

Connery moved to the Bahamas in the 1990s, and owns a property in an exclusive gated community on New Providence, around 90 miles from Great Abaco, which was worst hit by the Category 5 storm.

Thousands of people in the Bahamas are missing, with up to 30 reported deaths, more than 13,000 homes destroyed and 60,000 people without food and clean water, according to figures from the Red Cross. The death toll is expected to rise as crews inspect the damage.

Meanwhile, Lenny Kravitz is supporting a proposal to invite Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas to the United States.

The rocker has voiced his support for a new bill drafted by members of Congress asking President Donald Trump's administration to temporarily wave visa requirements for victims of the island nation, who saw their homes destroyed by the monster storm this week.