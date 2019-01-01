Eva Longoria: 'Felicity Huffman helped me survive pure torture on Desperate Housewives set'

Eva Longoria has praised for Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman for helping her survive "pure torture" at the hands of bullies on set.

The star penned the gushing tribute in a letter to the judge of the college admission scandal, in which Huffman faces up to 30 days in federal prison and a fine of $20,000 (£16,300) for bribing education officials to secure a top university spot for her daughter.

However, the actress and her legal team asked the judge to instead consider sentencing her to one-year of probation, with friends and family offering character references to support the alternative sentence.

In Eva's testimony, she wrote: "Felicity was the first one to take me under her wing. From the first table read of the script, she noticed me sitting alone, scared and unsure of where to and what to do.

"Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me. She approached me, introduced herself and said, 'Don't be scared, we will get through this together,' as she sat down beside me and never left my side since that day."

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star went on to recall a time she was being bullied at work by a co-worker, and claimed Huffman helped her through the tough situation - claims that show creator Marc Cherry supports.

"I dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture," she continued. "Until one day, Felicity told the bully 'enough' and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone.

"I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn't for the friendship of Felicity," Longoria added.

Despite the negative experience, the 44-year-old actress recently revealed she'd be the "first to sign on" to reprise her role as Gaby Solis in the hit franchise.