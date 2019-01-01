Blake Shelton 'couldn't be happier' about Gwen Stefani's return to The Voice

Blake Shelton is thrilled to sit alongside his partner Gwen Stefani on The Voice's coaching line-up again.

Blake is a regular on the show, having appeared on all 16 seasons since its inception in 2011, while Gwen has appeared on selected seasons since 2014.

However, the Hollaback Girl is returning for the upcoming 17th season, replacing outgoing coach Adam Levine, and the star loves being back on screen with his love.

"I couldn't be happier that she's back on the show," he gushed over his girlfriend, who he met on the show, in a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

But while the country crooner praised the show's line-up, he confessed he's nervous about doing it for the first time without the Maroon 5 frontman - who also judged all 16 series.

"Adam's not on the show and I want him to know that he can still kiss my a*s wherever he is right now," he quipped. "Literally, you know, with Adam being gone, I'm not gonna lie, that was scary. It's weird.

"Without him here, it's literally shocking to not have him here."

Season 17 of The Voice debuts on 23 September.