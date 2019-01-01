NEWS Khloe Kardashian: 'Reuniting with Tristan Thompson for daughter True's birthday was really hard' Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian has admitted it was "really hard" seeing Tristan Thompson at their daughter True's first birthday party.



Khloe, who shares daughter True with the basketball player, split from the sportsman after it emerged that he'd kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in earlier this year. And speaking to iHeart Radio's On Air with Ryan Seacrest show on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about her decision to invite her ex to the bash.



"True's birthday was just a couple weeks after all of that stuff happened - so everything was really raw and fresh," she said. "That was really hard."



In preview clips for the upcoming 17th season of the hit reality TV series, Khloe's sister Kim takes aim at Tristan, raging: "He doesn't even speak to Khloe. Khloe invited you be f**king cordial."



But the Good American fashion mogul insisted the show will explain why the NBA star was invited, adding: "You're going to see that in the first episode, really how we even came to the point where I even invited Tristan to her first birthday



"I always wanted that to be obviously a mommy and daddy thing."



The couple was rocked by cheating allegations just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April last year, as Tristan was spotted getting cosy with a woman in a nightclub. The pair later reconciled before splitting for good when news of his tryst with Jordyn broke.