Darren Criss tapped for Ryan Murphy's Hollywood series

Darren Criss will star in and produce Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series Hollywood.

The 32-year-old actor has worked with the Murphy, 53, on several occasions, including the star's stints on Glee, American Horror Story: Hotel, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

And in an Instagram post shared Friday, Criss revealed the pair are teaming up again for the screenwriter's latest project - and revealed details about the upcoming series.

“Honored to say that I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s King of Television,” he wrote. “Late last year, @mrrpmurphy and I had dinner where he shared that he wanted to do a period piece that was young and optimistic,” Darren continued. “We landed on the idea of a series covering several narratives from 1940s Hollywood. We both left that evening feeling super excited about its potential. Two days later Netflix bought it.”

He added: “Not only is that a testament to the magic of Ryan Murphy, it’s a reminder of the kind of thing that can only happen in Hollywood…literally."

The actor won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Murphy previously described his Hollywood show as “A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown”, and announced both Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor will also appear in the series.

The series is slated to debut on Netflix in May 2020.