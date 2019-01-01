Maya Hawke: ‘You feel more naked making contemporary films’

Maya Hawke feels “naked” when making contemporary films because it’s difficult to have insight into the current period of time.

The 21-year-old, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, made her screen debut in the 2017 TV adaptation of classic period tale, Little Women, before making a splash this summer in ‘80s-set Netflix show Stranger Things and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set in 1969.

Maya will soon be seen in two contemporary dramas – Human Capital, alongside Marisa Tomei and Liev Schreiber and Gia Coppola’s Mainstream with Andrew Garfield – and the actress admitted she felt more exposed making those modern pieces compared to the period ones.

“I love serious stuff, and I love dressing up in cool costumes and going through that transformation. There is something more naked about doing a contemporary piece,” she told Refinery29. “You’re really trying to reflect on your own time, and it’s hard to have insight and perspective on your own time. But I love working with Gia; she’s brilliant and funny and has such a wonderful visual imagination. All the actors in that cast are unbelievably talented, and I am really excited for people to see that movie.”

In addition to appearing in two big projects this year, Maya also recently launched a music career, and she explained she was exploring her passion while waiting around to get cast in roles.

“Acting is amazing… But the problem is that you're always waiting around for a call; you're waiting for someone to give you permission to do your work,” the star explained. “The nice thing with music in the last three years alongside the acting work I've done is that I didn't have to wait for anyone’s permission… The months I just spent just waiting to get a part, I’ve been able to work on this. It has given my life some structure and purpose so that I'm not just waiting around and losing my mind and crying.”