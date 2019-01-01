Tiffany Haddish insists Kevin Hart is 'doing fine' following car accident

Tiffany Haddish has insisted her close friend and co-star Kevin Hart is "doing fine" since undergoing major back surgery following a horrific car accident last Sunday.

The comedian was hospitalised when his classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, in which he was a passenger, was wrecked 10 feet (three meters) from the road on Mulholland Highway in Calabasas, California. And speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS event in New York on Friday, the actress gave an update on her pal's condition.

"He's OK. He's doing fine," she shared. "As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine. He's already walking. He's good."

While Haddish added that Hart's "back gonna hurt," she couldn't help but take a dig at her The Secret Life of Pets 2 co-star for previously making fun of her when she was injured.

"He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus," she recalled. "I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, 'Tiffany, you ain't gonna get no man. Ain't no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery.' And I said, 'I don't have time to get surgery. I'm gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.'

"And look, I'm rocking high heels and I'm walking. I might walk with a limp, but call me a pimp."

However, the playful comments were said in jest, as the star added: "Now I'm gonna make fun of you. When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I'm coming for you. I'm coming for your back."