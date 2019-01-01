NEWS Animal rights activists target Jennifer Lopez at Toronto Film Festival Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Lopez faced a gang of anti-fur protesters as she arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on Saturday night (07Sep19) to promote her new movie, Hustlers.



The activists hit the red carpet and hurled abuse at the singer and actress as she posed for the cameras, ridiculing her penchant for fur.



Animal rights protesters are planning several events at the festival to oppose one of its sponsors, Canada Goose, following a PETA campaign highlighting the outerwear company's use of goose feathers and coyote fur.



Last week, PETA activist Pamela Anderson wrote a stern letter to festival artistic director Cameron Bailey, urging him to sever ties with the company over its alleged cruelty towards geese and coyotes.



She wrote: "Canada Goose's 'standards' allow for coyotes to suffer for days in steel traps with a broken or bleeding leg before the trapper returns to shoot or bludgeon them to death, and the company's jackets are stuffed with the down feathers of birds who died violently. I urge you to make this year the last one in which you have Canada Goose as a sponsor."



A company source fired back, insisting Anderson has been misinformed by PETA activists.



"We are disappointed that PETA continues to grossly misinform their celebrity spokespeople about our use and sourcing of fur and down and we would encourage them to do their research first and not misrepresent the facts," a statement reads. "This scripted rhetoric continues to attempt to mislead consumers, while we remain committed to the responsible use and ethical sourcing of all materials in our products, as evidenced by our transparency standards."