Awful trolls drove Jesy Nelson to the brink of suicide

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson attempted suicide after trolls online brought her to her knees.



The singer has revealed she took an overdose of pills as online bullying reached fever pitch two years after her group's talent show win on X Factor in 2011, and had it not been for an ex-boyfriend, she would have died.



Opening up ahead of new BBC documentary Odd One Out, Jesy says, "I just remember thinking, 'I just need this to go away, I’m going to end this. I remember going to the kitchen and just took as many tablets as I could. Then I laid in bed for ages and kept thinking, 'Let it happen. Hurry up'."



Speaking about her ordeal in the documentary, which is scheduled to air later this month (Sep19), she adds, "I just remember thinking, 'This is never going to go. I’m going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here?' I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more."



A source tells MailOnline Jesy "immediately felt better" when she deleted Twitter from her phone after surviving the suicide attempt.



And, after a series of failed romances, it looks like true happiness is on the horizon for Nelson - she will be pregnant within 18 months, if her boyfriend Chris Hughes has anything to do with it.



The reality TV star has revealed he wants to get married and start a family with the pop star, who at 28 is two years older than him.



He made the confession to MTV's Geordie OGs castmate and friend Gaz Beadle, revealing he'd like to marry Jesy two months after he proposes to her.



And when Gaz asked him when the couple might have kids together, Chris added, "I reckon in about a year and a half."



Hughes is the latest in a long line of suitors for Nelson, who previously romanced fellow musicians Jake Roche and Harry James and TV star Chris Clark.



The couple went public with the new romance in February (19).