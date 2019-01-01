Khloe Kardashian: 'Tristan Thompson tried to kiss me before daughter's birthday party'

Khloe Kardashian was left stunned when her ex Tristan Thompson tried to kiss her before their daughter True's first birthday party.

The 35-year-old reality star split from the basketball player after it emerged that he'd kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party earlier this year. Their little girl's first birthday party was held just a few weeks later, with Khloe deciding to touch base with her former beau a few days beforehand in a bid to make the situation less awkward.

As she spoke to her personal assistant Alexa Okyle while getting her make-up done for True's party, Khloe reflected on the meeting, revealing she'd enlisted her daughter to open the door to Tristan.

"She was like so excited. It was really cute, she was really excited. Like she was jumping in my arms," Khloe recalled in the chat, which aired as part of the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday night.

She added that Tristan spent some time at her house, and put True to bed, but she believed he came with another intention - to see her. After offering Khloe a glass of wine, which she declined, Tristan then asked her for a hug.

"So I one-arm hugged him and he was like, 'One? A one-arm hug?' And I was like, 'Yeah! That's nice enough,'" Khloe recalled. "And then he tried to, like, kiss me, and I go, 'This is the problem with you! You can't just take what you get.'"

Khloe and Tristan welcomed True, their first daughter, in April 2018.