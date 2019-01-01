Priyanka Chopra: 'Nick Jonas took charge during wedding preparations'

Nick Jonas did the "heavy lifting" during preparations for his wedding to Priyanka Chopra because the actress was busy filming her new movie The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers star, 26, with three lavish wedding receptions and both Christian and Hindu ceremonies last December. And speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, she admitted she was more than happy to let the Sucker hitmaker take charge when it came to their nuptials, because it meant she "didn't have to stress out".

"Nick had come down to India because he was handling logistical things with the wedding planners while I was finishing the movie and he came to set," she said of filming her Hindi-language film, The Sky Is Pink. "He used to come to set for just a little bit, and go back, so having him around, my brain was like, 'Alright, this is all good. I don't have to stress out. He's handling, he's doing the heavy lifting.'"

The star, 37, went on to gush that the pair always have each other's backs, depending on their work schedule, adding: "That's the best thing about our relationship. When he's working, I do it, when I'm working, he does. That's something that we adore and understand about each other, that our work is of precedent to us... It was amazing to see that."

The Sky Is Pink, which Priyanka stars in and produces, hits cinemas in October.