Chrissy Teigen claps back after President Trump calls her 'John Legend's filthy-mouthed wife'

Chrissy Teigen had a foul-mouthed clapback ready for U.S. President Donald Trump after he called her "John Legend's filthy-mouthed wife" in a tweet on Sunday night.

The President took to Twitter to share a lengthy tirade in which he moaned about how he's not getting enough credit for passing new criminal justice reform legislation, writing: "Obama couldn’t come close. I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise."

"Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is," he continued. "But I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed."

Following the baiting tweet, Chrissy didn't take long to respond, writing: "lol (laugh out loud) what a p**sy a*s b**ch. tagged everyone but me. an honour, mister president."

She then shared a picture of herself prepping a photoshoot prop board ahead of her daughter Luna's first day at the second year of her preschool, and captioned it: "Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p**sy a*s b**ch president had his 9th meltdown of the day?"

Meanwhile, All Of Me singer John also hit back at Trump's remarks with a plea to his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

"Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody - ANYBODY - will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you," he tweeted, before adding: "Your country needs you, Melania."