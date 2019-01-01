Tom Hanks set to star in Major Matt Mason movie

Tom Hanks is set to star in a movie based on the 1960s action figure, Major Matt Mason.

The Mattel toy, who was first introduced in the U.S. in 1966, was advertised as an astronaut who lives and works on the moon. Mason was inspired by America's space race at the time, which culminated in the first manned mission to the moon three years later.

Hanks is reportedly in the running to play the eponymous astronaut, according to editors at Variety.

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked with the Oscar winner on The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons, is adapting the script from a short story by Michael Chabon. Executives at Mattel Films and Paramount Studios will co-produce the project.

Goldsman and Chabon are currently working together with showrunner Alex Kurtzman on a new Star Trek: Generation series featuring Patrick Stewart, in which he will reprise his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Meanwhile, Hanks recently debuted his new movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a biographical drama about children's TV show host, Fred Rogers, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

And the 63-year-old is currently preparing for his role as Colonel Tom Parker in the upcoming Elvis Presley movie, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The film will centre on the rock 'n' roll icon and his complicated relationship with his longtime manager, who discovered him in 1955 and helped propel him to superstardom.

Austin Butler beat off stiff competition from the likes of Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, and Harry Styles to land the part of Presley, and Luhrmann's film - which he co-wrote with Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce - will be released in 2021.