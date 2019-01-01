Pierce Brosnan 'excited' by the idea of a female James Bond

Pierce Brosnan has thrown his support behind the idea of a female James Bond.

The Irish actor held the role between 1994 and 2004, starring as 007 in films GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day.

Daniel Craig, 51, is currently working on his fifth film as the British spy - No Time To Die, which hits cinemas next April. But when asked about who should succeed Craig, Brosnan insisted it's time for a female actress to take on the part.

“Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting," the star, 66, told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, he went on to admit he doesn't think it'll happen anytime soon and suggested producer Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of Albert “Cubby” Broccoli, who originally bought the screen rights to the character, wouldn't be keen on the idea.

But the actor had nothing but praise for his own experiences with the franchise, adding: “James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride... I will be asked about him until my dying days – it just goes with the territory. He's a beloved character. I was honoured to play the role and I rejuvenated a franchise that had been dormant.”